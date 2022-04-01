The Barron County Drug Unit arrested Golia Xiong, 39, of Eau Claire, on Wednesday, March 30, as part of an undercover drug investigation.
Xiong was in possession of over quarter pound (138 grams) of methamphetamine.
The street value of this meth when broken down is more than $13,000, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Xiong is currently held in the Barron County Jail. She faces possible charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver with a repeater enhancer and a probation hold.
Charges are expected later this week from the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.