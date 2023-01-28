The Flambeau River State Forest will be hosting its 29th annual Candlelight Ski Event on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Flambeau Hills cross country ski trailhead. The Flambeau Hills trailhead is located in Sawyer County on Hwy. W 20 miles north of Hawkins, 20 miles west of Phillips and 15 miles east of Winter.
A 1.2 mile Trail Loop will be groomed, tracked and brightly lit with glowing candles. The trail will also be open to snowshoeing and hiking. A sledding hill will be available near the parking area for kids. Chili, hot dogs and a warm spiced tea will be provided as well as cookies and bars, though you can never have enough of those, so folks can feel free to bring a treat to share. Picnic tables will be available, and warm campfires will be maintained throughout the night. There are no fees for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.