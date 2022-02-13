The Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced a missing individual has been located.
Barron officials had been trying to locate Nathan Sundvall, 31, of Cameron. Nathan is deaf and has cerebral palsy.
It was believed Nathan traveled Saturday, Feb. 12, to Wausau to for an event. He did not have a phone or means of communication as those were left at home.
Family did not hear from him since yesterday, which is unusual for him.
"Nathan was located at 1:10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, and is back home," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Nathan drives a Silver/tan colored 2018 Subaru Outback with plate 40302DS.
