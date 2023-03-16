Cranberries

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through Monday, March 20, for a proposed special pesticide registration to control weeds in cranberry marshes. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Stinger, which is manufactured by Corteva Agriscience and contains the active ingredient clopyralid.  

Stinger is registered for use on other crops, tree plantations, pastures, fallow cropland and some non-crop areas. The registration would allow for use on cranberries to help growers control broadleaf weeds including wild bean, pitchfork (beggars tick), ragweed, asters, clovers, dandelion, narrow-leaved goldenrod, Joe-pye weed, and thistles. These weeds compete with cranberry plants for light, water, and nutrients, and can reduce yields and berry size. Stinger would be one of a few herbicides that can be used to control broadleaf weeds after cranberry buds have emerged.   

