An individual has been arrested in a theft of mail investigation mail affecting residents of Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Among the recovered mail were tax statements sent by the town of Lafayette.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with a theft investigation involving U.S. mail being taken from mailboxes without the owner’s consent.
The offender has been arrested for a probation violation.
This investigation continues as deputies are identifying victims as recovered mail is being inventoried. Deputies will be contacting known victims upon completion of the inventoried recovered mail.
Additional criminal charges are expected upon completion of this investigation, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
"Deputies identified several victims residing in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties," Kowalczyk said. "Deputies noted several town of Lafayette tax statements were recovered."
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the clerk of the town of Lafayette regarding the recovered tax statements.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not received their tax statements to contact the Town of Lafayette Clerk at (715) 723-7692 and or Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.