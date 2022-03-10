Following a statewide tour that included stops in Appleton, Hillsboro, Park Falls, and Janesville, Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $97 million in grants have been awarded to address healthcare access needs in communities across the state through the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.
A $20 million Inpatient Critical Access Hospital award went to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls.
A $5 million Outpatient award went to the Lac Courte Oreilles Band in Hayward.
A $252,974 Outpatient award went to Bayfield County in Washburn.
“From Appleton to Park Falls to Platteville, we’re ensuring healthcare services are accessible and affordable for families and communities across our state and building the local healthcare infrastructure needed to tackle any health-related crisis that may come our way in the future,” said Gov. Evers. “These projects will lay the foundation for healthier communities and a stronger state by addressing healthcare disparities, mental and behavioral health challenges, bridging rural healthcare gaps, and expanding care options for Wisconsinites.”
Part of a more than $285 million investment allocated by the governor for community capital projects statewide, the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant was first announced in August 2021, alongside the Neighborhood Investment Fund program which was just awarded last week.
“Our healthcare centers, free clinics, and others providing critical care have been hit hard during the pandemic, and this program will help us not only to fill the gaps, but build back stronger for the future,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.
The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is administered by the DOA and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with grants ranging in size from $158,000 to a maximum of $20 million. Applications opened on Oct. 26, 2021, and closed on Nov. 30, 2021. This week, the governor visited grant recipients to highlight projects that will expand healthcare access for communities across the state, including stops in Appleton, Hillsboro, Park Falls, and Janesville.
