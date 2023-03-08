A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a semi truck in Sawyer County.
Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies assisted by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Sawyer County EMS, Town and City of Hayward Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded at 5:54 a.m., Feb. 28, to a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle.
The crash was located on U.S. 63 near the intersection of Northern Lights Road in the town of Lenroot.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek, a preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker operated by Harley J. Karow, 27, of Cable, was traveling north on U.S. 63. The vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head on with a southbound semi-trailer truck operated by Thomas A. Franchek, 55, of Ashland.
Karow sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Karow vehicle, Andrew J. Ferguson, 31, of Hayward, sustained life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to a Minnesota hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver of the semi-trailer truck sustained no known injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.
