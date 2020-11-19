A 2-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Sunday afternoon is being blamed on wintry road conditions.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the LCO Police Department, Sawyer County EMS and city of Hayward and Town of Hayward fire departments responded at 12:04 p.m., Nov. 15, to a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash on Wis. 77 near the intersection of County Highway K in the Town of Hayward.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jack F. Vorlicky, 24, of Edina, Minn., was traveling west on Wis. 77. The vehicle encountered a slushy area in the roadway causing it to cross the centerline and collide head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150 pickUp truck operated by Wanda E. Denzer, 58, of Hayward.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were transported by Sawyer County Ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment. It is unknown at this time as to the extent of their injuries.
A passenger in the pickup truck received minor injuries.
Three passengers in the Jeep were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriffs Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.