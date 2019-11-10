A Phillips man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a third offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Sawyer County.
Glen Allan Schilling, 58, was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol on West Lane Road at County W. at 8:10 p.m., Nov.9.
According to the state patrol, a trooper assisted the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department with a single vehicle crash on West Lane Road south of Winter. The driver was identified as Schilling, who showed signs of impairment. An investigation showed Schilling was operating a motor vehicle while under the
influence with this being his 3rd offense. Schilling and his passenger were transported to a local hospital. Schilling submitted to an evidentiary test of his blood.
He is being recommended for a charge of 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, causing injury.
The crash remains under investigation by Sawyer County Sheriffs Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.