10 YEARS AGO (2013)
The Ladysmith School Board voted to begin the process of installing a video and audio intercom system that visitors to the school would have to use to gain access to the building. Other school districts in the county were considering similar measures.
The Ladysmith School District was looking at refinancing its debt to take advantage of lower interest rates, thereby saving the district $410,000 in interest costs.
Dozens of property owners attended a floodplain open house which showcased preliminary maps outlining new floodplain designations for the county.
The Flambeau School Board hired teacher Erica Schley to fill the new position of fulltime pre-kindergarten through fifth grade principal.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Rusk County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution urging the Wis. Public Service Commission to deny an application for the Arrowhead-Weston transmission line due to a revised estimate which would more than double the projected cost of the project.
Rusk County residents, institutions and businesses would qualify for up to 900 weather alert monitors funded with matching grant money.
Planning was underway for a new Ladysmith water tower to replace the 1914 tower that was toppled by the F-3 tornado in September of 2002.
The Minnesota Ballet Company from Duluth was to perform at a Flambeau Valley Arts Assn. tornado relief fund concert on Feb. 15.
Heavy equipment was used to dig through frozen ground on the site of the new Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Dental Center.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
A major step in the development of the Flambeau Mine was to occur in early February when the second phase of preproduction stripping was to take place. Removal of glacial till, sandstone and saprolite clay was to expose the copper ore body. The first shipment of ore was scheduled for early summer. Progress was being made on the $4.5 million waste water treatment system.
Sears announced it would discontinue its catalog business by the end of the year. That decision was to impact the Sears outlet in Ladysmith.
Two Minnesota men were arrested following break-ins at the Army Reserve Center and Heritage Federal Credit Union.
Charles Froseth was the new UW Extension community development agent.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Ladysmith Jaycees presented the Outstanding Community Leader award to attorney Dan Merriam. The Outstanding Educator award went to Clem Hoesly, junior high math teacher. Art Dixon receiving the Outstanding Farmer award.
Ladysmith’s cable television rate was increased to $9.95 per month plus tax, but three stations were added and there was room for three more.
The Ladysmith City Council approved application of a federal grant that could create 97 new jobs. In a related move the council approved purchase of the former Prestige Casket Co. building and the former Ladysmith Creamery building.
Jon Martin became Rusk County’s first traffic fatality of the year. He died of injuries sustained in a tractor accident.
The Rusk County Historical Society was working on a “History of Rusk County” book.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Rusk County Community Health Assn. was circulating a petition asking that the county board take quick action toward building a new hospital to meet federal and state standards. The proposed cost was $3.25 million, which included $1.25 million for acquiring the existing hospital and nursing home from the Servants of Mary.
The Ladysmith Community Club backed a new hospital for Rusk County. A straw vote was taken at the organization’s annual meeting and banquet.
Lt. Col. Dan Doughty of Ladysmith was one of 555 Americans listed by North Vietnam as prisoners of war. The official list was prescribed in the peace accord with North Vietnam. Doughty had been a prisoner of war since April 2, 1966, when his reconnaissance plane was shot down.
Harlow and Edna Mae Klund, former operators of Klund’s Resort on Pulaski Lake, were killed in an automobile accident in California. Their daughter and granddaughter also died.
Our Lady of Sorrows was to host its first 8-team basketball tournament.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Ladysmith City Council voted to reduce charges for snow removal.
The Weyerhaeuser Wildcats won their 12th straight basketball game.
Clinics for administering the new Sabin oral polio vaccine were to be held in school gyms throughout the county.
Bob’s Restaurant in Ladysmith, formerly Hunt’s, was sold to Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Riddle.
Queen Rita Sirek and king John Morgan reigned over Servite High School’s senior Snow-Ball.
John Alden, meat cutter at the Ladysmith A & P Store the past two years, was promoted to manager of the department.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The 4th annual Rusk County March of Dimes auction of the air raised $4,000 for the polio fund. Other contributions could bring the total to $5,500.
The Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps of Madison, a favorite at the Mardi Gras, was to perform a free concert at the high school gym on Feb. 1.
Some local churches planned a rally to protest the new revised standard edition of the Bible, which they contended was corrupted.
Joseph LeBlanc, 80, who came to what is Rusk County in 1883 and settled at Murry, died.
Carl Berge, a resident of Glen Flora for 54 years, died.
Residents of Exeland voted to build a new four-room school adjoining the village hall.
H.C. Clark, who retired from the Weyerhaeuser Fire Dept. after 32 years of service, was honored.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Mrs. F.M. Doyle, Red Cross home nursing chairman, had completed arrangements for starting a volunteer nurse’s course in Ladysmith. The committee overseeing the effort included nurses from St. Mary’s Hospital and Dr. L.M. Lundmark.
George Manley, 87 who came to Ladysmith in 1903 when he purchased the Corbett/Prentice Hotel, died. He renamed it the Manley Hotel and ran it for a number of years. He later operated a bowling alley and billiards hall and in his retirement a popcorn wagon on Miner Avenue.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Doyle received a radiogram from their son, Bob, indicating he finally was enjoying a few days leave from his arduous duties on the front line as war correspondent for the “Milwaukee Journal.”
Bob Goldsmith was in Seattle after spending several months as a bombardier in the vicinity of the Aleutian Islands. He was awaiting a call to attend flight school, hoping to become a pilot. If he failed to qualify, he would be commissioned a bombardier.
Charles Jaskowiak, who purchased a piece of wild land north of Weyerhaeuser in 1887 and developed it into a fine farm, was still hale and hearty despite his 81 years.
“Aunt Joe” Stewart (nee Barrett) who came to Bruce 48 years ago from Quebec, Canada, died.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
The City of Ladysmith was out of the red for the first time in years, according to an audit. The city had been $11,780 in the red in 1930.
E.M. Dahlberg, who had been a member of the Wisconsin Conservation Commission since it was formed in 1927, resigned his post.
Atty. L.E. McGill and his brother, Arthur, were raising mink at the McGill farm north of the Bissell lumber mill.
The Unique Theater announced new prices. Sunday matinee tickets were 10, 20 and 25 cents with Sunday evening tickets costing 10, 20 and 30 cents. Tickets for shows on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday evening were 10, 20 and 25 cents. Thursday and Fridays were bargain nights with tickets priced at two for 30 cents.
The Soo Line was advertising excursion fairs of approximately 1 cent per mile, which was “cheaper and safer than driving your car.”
Harley “Huck” Ohlfs led all scorers with 9 points, but Ladysmith dropped a close game to Chippewa Falls 23-20. Harold Ohlfs contributed 4 points and Evans Ohlfs 2 points in the losing cause.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The local light and power company was now receiving its power from the Big Falls hydrostation. The generator at the Flambeau River Lumber Co. mill was to be retained as an auxiliary source of power.
The U.S. Tractors team from Oshkosh beat the Ladysmith city team 24-20 in an exciting overtime basketball contest.
The Soo Line was having a very busy winter in northern Wisconsin owing to shipments of logs, pulpwood, bolts, cordwood and ties.
Mrs. Belle Kleinert was again organist at the Unique Theater.
R.J. Sands Hardware was advertising copper wash boilers for $5, wash bowls for 75 cents and scrub brushes for 25 cents.
Harry Spaulding, for many years an engineer on Soo Line passenger trains 17 and 18 through Ladysmith, was reported to have dropped dead on the depot platform at Owen.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Ladysmith electors were to vote on adopting the commission form of government at an election Feb. 10.
The sale of 130,000 acres of timberland by the Chippewa Lumber & Boom Co. and the Mississippi River Logging Co. to the Edw. Hines Logging Co. closed out the large timber holdings of these two concerns. Mississippi River Logging, the parent company, was organized in 1872 ir 1873 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser. Its remaining timberland was primarily located in southern Sawyer County.
Fight fans were promised their money’s worth when “Soldier” McPike (S.V. Staley) of Ladysmith and “Kid” Brunni of Neillsville tangled in a 10-round bout at the opera house in Ladysmith.
W.N. Mackin, former county superintendent of schools, left for Madison for employment in the state senate.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
James Prentice announced that the formal opening of the new Central (later Baker) Hotel was to be Feb.5. The evening was to include a program, supper and dancing.
Worden’s Opera House was being wired for electric lights.
A team belonging to John Ryall took a run east on Hemlock Street (now Miner Avenue). His two little boys were on the sleigh when the horses bolted, but they jumped off without injuries. The horses were startled when the boys got into the sleigh.
D.B. Manes of Neillsville was in Ladysmith looking over the place. He was a pioneer logger in northern Wisconsin and operated camps north and south of the present Ladysmith. He said he camped on the townsite of Ladysmith 33 years ago and was surprised to see such a town in what he remembered as only woods.
A rumor circulated that the new school building (later known as the West Site School) in Ladysmith was unsafe, and as a result classes were so unpopulated that the school was dismissed. A number of people examined the building and found no danger. Joists and studding that were not fully seasoned were used in its construction, and some of those members shrank, leaving cracks. A section of stairs was unsecurely installed and that started the rumor that the building was unsafe. To reassure citizens additional steel rods were ordered to bind the walls of the building. (The building, which housed the city’s first high school and an elementary school, stood until it was raised in the 1960s.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.