A Barron County K-9 officer helped in making two arrests Wednesday after a suspect would not answer calls to exit a house.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant at 9:37 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, for Dale Nedland, 57, at 407 Third Ave. N in the village of Dallas.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, deputies requested everyone to exit the house or the K-9 would be sent in. No-one responded. Several more announcements were made to exit the house, and again no-one responded.
K-9 Koda was sent in to clear the residence and apprehended a woman, who was hiding in the upstairs of the house. The woman was identified as Kelly Sandell, 42, of Dallas. She was treated at Mayo hospital for her injuries and transported to jail.
Nedland was located hiding in the basement, and he surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.
Nedland is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation warrant and possible methamphetamine charges. Sandell faces possible obstruction charges.
