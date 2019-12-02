A Reserve man was killed last Wednesday in a crash in Sawyer County.
A one-vehicle crash was reported at 2:53 p.m., Nov.27, on County E near Agency Road in the town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek, initial investigation indicates a 2006 Dodge Ram Truck driven by Bradley A. Wilson, 33, of
Reserve, was traveling south on County E near Agency Road at a high rate of speed, passing another vehicle in a no passing zone, lost control of his vehicle leaving the roadway and striking trees.The vehicle rolled into its roof before it came to rest.
Wilson received fatal injuries from the crash. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
This traffic crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriffs office and the Sawyer County Coroner's office.
Sawyer County Sheriffs Office Deputies, LCO Tribal Wardens, Sawyer County EMS and the LCO and Bass Lake Fire departments responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.