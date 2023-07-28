Gov. Tony Evers announced on March 15 that he is seeking applicants for Price County District Attorney and subsequently extended the application deadline.
The governor announced this week he is accepting applications on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former District Attorney Karl J. Kelz. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.