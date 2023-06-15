The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending Wisconsinites to reduce their time outdoors due to ongoing air quality alerts resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Health impacts are expected across most of Wisconsin today, where the air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to the UNHEALTHY level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reduce heavy exertion. Consider rescheduling or moving events indoors.
Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke
- Check your local Air quality index.
- Stay indoors.
- Close doors and windows.
- Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution - vacuuming, frying food, burning candles or using gas powered appliances.
- Install a high-efficiency air filter.
- Use an N95 mask if outdoors for long periods.
Cleaner air is streaming in from the northeast today and should bring much of the state below the air quality advisory threshold by early Friday morning.
This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke. Air quality alerts are expected to continue through the summer, as wildfires continue to occur. The DNR asks the public to stay vigilant as alerts are issued.
