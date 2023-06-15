Wildfire smoke
DNR photo

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending Wisconsinites to reduce their time outdoors due to ongoing air quality alerts resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Health impacts are expected across most of Wisconsin today, where the air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to the UNHEALTHY level.

