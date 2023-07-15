The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Barron that occurred on the afternoon of Friday.
U.S. Marshals, assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Barron Police Department officers were in pursuit of a wanted subject on Highway 8 in the city of Barron at about 2:30 p.m., July 14,
The subject collided with a civilian vehicle stopped on the side of the road, and officers approached the vehicle to take the subject into custody. Officers deployed less lethal options when the subject refused commands to exit the vehicle.
Upon contact the subject was observed with a gunshot wound and a firearm was located inside the vehicle.
The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers discharged their firearm during this incident.
Barron County Sheriff’s Office deputies' and Barron Police Department officers' cameras were activated.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is working to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.