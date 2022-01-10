Sawyer County deputies arrested a fourth person involved in burglaries and thefts that occurred in the Hayward area over the last several months.
Deputies arrested Trevor James Wilson, 31, of Hayward during a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7.
Wilson was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Wilson is believed to have committed or is a party to several of the burglaries, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office in cooperative investigations with the LCO Police Department and the town of Hayward Police Department have arrested several individuals over the last few weeks in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts that recently occurred in the Hayward area.
As a result of the investigations, three men were previously arrested.
Michael J. Denasha, 31, of Hayward, was arrested on two Sawyer County warrants and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Cody J. Potack, 25, of Hayward, arrested for burglary to a building or dwelling, resisting or obstructing an officer.
Chad C. Headley, 32, of Hayward, arrested receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping.
The four men currently arrested for the burglaries face multiple felony charges of burglary to building or dwelling and receiving stolen property.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the burglaries anticipating additional arrests and charges in the near future, according to Mrotek.
