A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday, northwest of Chippewa Falls.
The crash was reported at 6:34 p.m., April 21 on County Q, about one-tenth mile south of 100th Avenue in the town of Tilden.
The victim is Gary Woolsey, 58.
Upon the arrival of deputies and first responders lifesaving measure were provided however, the single operator/occupant of the motorcycle passed away from injuries.
Preliminary investigation showed the operator failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle left the roadway, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
The operator and only occupant of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was not wearing a helmet.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Tilden Fire, Tilden First Responders, Boyd/Edson/Delmar Ambulance Service and Fire Department, Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Mayo One responded.
