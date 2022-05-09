A Black River Falls man died in Barron County, Saturday, after falling into the water on Prairie Lake.
The Barron County 911 center received a call at 6:55 p.m., May 7, of a person yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake.
The person stated they could not locate a male in the water.
The deceased is Casey Hayden, 39, of Black River Falls.
At about 8 p.m., a diver located Hayden in the water a few feet from where the boat was anchored and was brought to shore.
Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation, based on witness statements, show a possible medical event before falling into the water.
The Barron County Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded along with the Cameron Fire Department, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team, Chetek Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Lifelink Helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.