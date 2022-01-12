A 20-year-old Birchwood man who is the alleged suspect in a high-speed chase through Cameron and Barron last week may also be involved in at least two other active investigations, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
The suspect, identified as Dante Saal, of Birchwood, was still at large as of Jan. 11.
There is a warrant for his arrest on the Sheriff’s Department website on tentative charges of driving without a license, failure to appear in court, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
The suspect allegedly led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Cameron and Barron on Wednesday night, Jan. 5, 2022.
The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed about a block west of the Cobblestone Inn & Suites on the west side of Barron, according to county Sheriff's Department dispatch logs. The suspect fled on foot.
Dispatch logs said that the suspect vehicle (which was not identified in the log entry) was confirmed as having been stolen from Burnett County.
According to Barron County Circuit Court records, Saal’s name also appeared in an unrelated criminal complaint filed against two Barron residents in connection with a break-in at a shed near Almena.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Fitzgerald said he was unable to comment about the Burnett County vehicle theft or the burglary case, since both were active cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.