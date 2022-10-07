The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 10:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, of a person and a vehicle on fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the victim found near the scene of the vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter. The victim has been positively identified as William J. Smith, 75, of Antioch, Ill.
Arriving deputies observed a vehicle in the roadway completely involved in fire. Lying in the roadway next to the vehicle, was the motionless body of a subject that was also on fire. Due to extreme heat, emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim. The fire was extinguished and the victim was found to be dead.
Further investigation indicated the driver of the 2018 Cadillac sedan was traveling north on River Road when it appeared to enter the ditch, strike a mailbox and come back on to the roadway, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek. The vehicle continued a short distance down the road to where it was found fully engulfed in flames, he said.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department responded, assisted by Sawyer County EMS and Round Lake Fire Department.
