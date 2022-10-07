Fatal crash

The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 10:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, of a person and a vehicle on fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter.  

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the victim found near the scene of the vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter. The victim has been positively identified as William J. Smith, 75, of Antioch, Ill.

