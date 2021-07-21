Leva Oustigoff, Jr., 59, Cumberland, Wisconsin, is charged in a superseding indictment with 8 counts of embezzlement and with 4 counts of filing a false income tax return. Oustigoff was charged previously in an indictment returned by the grand jury on October 21, 2020, with the 8 counts of embezzlement.
The superseding indictment alleges that while employed as the General Manager/CEO of the Turtle Lake Casino operated by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, Oustigoff embezzled and willfully misapplied money of the casino on eight occasions between December 2015 and January 2018. The dates and amounts of the alleged embezzlements are:
— December 18, 2015 – approximately $9,500;
— April 4, 2016 – approximately $7,500;
— April 29, 2016 – approximately $1,799;
— September 13, 2017 – approximately $8,599;
— October 19, 2017 – approximately $8,599;
— October 25, 2017 – approximately $20,000;
— November 27, 2017 – approximately $8,000; and
— January 18, 2018 – approximately $8,637.
The superseding indictment also charges Oustigoff with filing false income tax returns for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 that underreported his income.
If convicted, Oustigoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each embezzlement count, and 3 years on each tax count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and IRS Criminal Investigation, with the cooperation of the St. Croix Tribe. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the prosecution.
