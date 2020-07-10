A Cadott man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after a Rusk County K9 deputy detected methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Theodore S. McIlquham, 32, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater. If convicted McIlquham could be sentenced to a maximum of 31 years incarceration or $100,500 in fines or both.
McIlquham has been released on a $1,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 23 at 1:36 p.m. a Wisconsin State trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wis. 27 south of Ambrose Road in the township of Grant on a vehicle that had been traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation records check revealed the drivers license of the driver, McIlquham, was suspended and he was on probation for a felony drug offense. A Rusk County investigator and K9 deputy arrived on scene for support. The K9 deputy detected the odor of possible illegal restricted controlled substances in the McIlquham’s vehicle during a search of the outside of the vehicle.
McIlquham and his female passenger, Sharon Villebrun, were asked if illegal controlled substances were in the vehicle and both allegedly replied, “no.”
Inside of Villebrun’s purse, law enforcement found a smoking device that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. At this time, Villebrun has not been charged with any offenses.
The K9 deputy searched the inside of the vehicle twice and alerted to the driver’s side defrost vent near the steering wheel both times.
Law enforcement removed a portion of the side dash panel where the K9 deputy alerted and he found a black digital scale with crystalline residue, toothbrush container with a hypodermic needle with a whitish-clear liquid residue, an eyeglass case with five pre-packaged gem style bags with a crystalline substance and a black cloth case with multiple unused hypodermic needles.
The five pre-packaged gem style bags weighed a total of 17.8 grams of what later tested positive for methamphetamine.
McIlquham was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.
McIlquham is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 14 for an initial appearance hearing.
