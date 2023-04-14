Large crowds are expected in Cameron on Saturday, April 15, for the visitation and funeral services of slain Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.
Both were slain during a traffic stop in Barron County on Saturday, April 8.
Any public wishing to attend the visitation or funeral should park at Cameron Elementary School, 919 N. Second St., Cameron. There will be busing back and forth to the high school, 750 S. First St., Cameron.
There will be limited parking available on village streets.
The procession route will be released on Saturday morning via the media and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.The procession is set to take place between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
WEAU Channel 13 will provide a live feed for the service and it can be viewed at WEAU.COM website and Facebook page. Go to https://www.weau.com/livestream/
"Traffic in the area will be heavy and expect delays," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "The procession route again will be released on Saturday morning but is expected to take over an hour from start to finish and traffic will be impacted by this."
