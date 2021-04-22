A Barron woman is suspected of her 4th OWI and felony fleeing an officer after being arrested Wednesday afternoon following a chase.
A Barron County Sheriff's deputy observed a van passing a car on Wis. 25, just north of Barron, in a no passing zone. As the deputy went to stop the vehicle, it sped up and failed to stop.
A chase ensued for about 11 miles, when the driver came to a stop on 13-½ Street and 20-½ Avenue.
Arrested was Jayme Odash, 38, of Barron, who faces possible charges of felony fleeing and a 4th OWI. She is being held in the Barron County Jail as the Barron County District Attorney’s Office considers charges.
No injuries or damage to any property or vehicles occurred.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.