The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced 21 Wisconsin dairy companies will receive a Dairy Processor Grant in 2023. The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.
“This is America’s Dairyland, and as one of the most significant components of our statewide economy, investing in our dairy processors’ ability to update and modernize their operations to keep up with demand and compete in a 21st-century economy isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a necessity,” said Gov. Evers. “We were proud to receive bipartisan support for additional funding for our Dairy Processor Grant Program in our last budget, and I urge the Legislature to join me in again investing in this critical program to ensure the continued success of Wisconsin’s dairy processors across the state for years to come.”
A total of $400,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. DATCP received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million.
“Dairy processors are key to Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Our processors are constantly adapting, and it is clear that demand for these grants that support innovation is high.”
As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature increased the available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to promote innovation and improve profitability throughout Wisconsin’s dairy industry. To address the fact that there is more demand than available funds, Gov. Evers’ current budget proposes an increase in funding for Dairy Processor Grants.
The Dairy Processor Grant recipients and their planned projects are:
Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain
Invest in a tanker activity tracker system.
Chalet Cheese Cooperative, Monroe
Create a marketing development plan.
Eau Galle Cheese Factory LLC, Durand
Invest in a wastewater treatment plant.
Family Dairies USA, Madison
Conduct a feasibility study for the ownership of a conversion facility.
Harmony Cheese LLC, Stratford
Make processing improvements.
Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe
Invest in cybersecurity for cheese plants.
Landmark Creamery LLC, Paoli
Invest in expansion and modernization.
Marieke House of Gouda LLC, Eau Claire
Invest and model for distance retail and remote sales.
Nasonville Dairy Inc., Marshfield
Facilitate expansion and audit assistance.
Roelli Cheese Co. Inc., Shullsburg
Invest in cheesemaker training and expansion.
Rosewood Dairy, Sturgeon Bay
Fund installation of a wastewater tank.
Terry Woods LTD, Walworth
Purchase comprehensive responsive software package.
Safety Fresh Foods LLC, Plymouth
Invest in waste reduction and innovation.
Scoops Ice Cream, Chilton
Invest in expansion and modernization.
Uplands Cheese, Dodgeville
Develop new cheese plant engineering.
Invest in a plant modernization project.
Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield
Invest in flavor labels and expansion.
Westby Cooperative Creamery, Westby
Develop packaging redesign.
Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Inc., Theresa
Invest in plant modernization.
Winona Foods, Inc., Green Bay
Invest in a leak detection system.
Wisconsin Whey Protein, Turtle Lake
Complete dryer modification project at Turtle Lake plant.
Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals, totaling $2 million.
