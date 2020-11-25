Wintry road conditions are being blamed for a 2-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Sunday afternoon, severely injuring two people.
The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 12:01 p.m., Nov. 22, of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 near the intersection of Old Highway 63 in the town of Lenroot.
Sawyer County deputies responded, assisted by Sawyer County EMS and the city of Hayward and town of Hayward fire departments.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department, deputies observed a 2013 Ford Flex SUV, operated by Ronald A. Heutmaker, 47, of Baldwin, on the northbound shoulder of the road against a guard rail with severe front end damage.
The second vehicle involved, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, operated by Karl F. Kruschke, 57, of Osceola, was also in the northbound lane with severe front and rear end damage.
Preliminary investigation indicate the Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63. As the truck crossed a bridge on Highway 63, the truck encountered ice on the roadway causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck then crossed the centerline into the northbound lane striking the Ford SUV head on.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were transported by Sawyer County Ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment. Two juvenile passengers in the Ford SUV received injuries and were transported for medical treatment. It is unknown at this time as to the extent of the injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriffs Office.
