Air Guard career opportunities

About 30 educators from central and northern Wisconsin recently were given a high-level perspective to learn about career opportunities in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Teachers from Amherst, Arcadia, Ashland, Black River Falls, Granton, Kickapoo, La Crosse, Lincoln, Mauston, Menasha, Middleton-Cross Plains, New Lisbon, Reedsburg, New London, Rhinelander, Sturgeon Bay, Thorp, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids, Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse took part in a civic leader flight coordinated and hosted by Volk Field Air National Guard Base.

