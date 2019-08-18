A vehicle driver and passenger were killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Barron County.
The accident occurred on County O at Ninth Avenue near Barron at 6:34 a.m., Aug. 17.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded, reporting two ejected, non-responsive individuals. Upon arrival of emergency medical personnel, it was determined the two individuals were deceased.
The driver was Michelle Rae Thompson, 50, of Barron. The passenger was Garland J. Olson, 45, of Prairie Farm.
According to the state patrol, the initial crash investigation indicates the 2001 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on County O when the vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane and into the east ditch. The vehicle vaulted on a driveway embankment and struck several pine trees. The two occupants were ejected from the vehicle in the
crash sequence.
Physical evidence and injuries suggest Thompson was the vehicle operator. Olson received fatal injuries in the crash.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to state patrol released information. Alcohol is not a factor.
Assisting agencies included Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Barron Police Department, Chetek
Fire and Rescue and Barron County Medical Examiner.
