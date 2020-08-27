A woman was arrested Monday night following a domestic incident stabbing in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:33p.m., Aug. 24, to a report of a stabbing at 3666 25th St., the town of Wheaton, northwest of Eau Claire.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, arriving deputies approached a man outside of the residence. The man reported he was stabbed in the chest by his wife,Karen Christenson,during an argument in the victim’s van on the property. The victim was escorted to EMS personnel and transported to Mayo Hospital in the city of Eau Claire with a non-life threatening injury.
Karen Christenson, 67, barricaded herself in her residence and refused to comply with deputies orders to exit. Christenson showed deputies the knife through a window which she claimed she stabbed the victim with.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the 3666 25th St. residence and took Karen Christenson into custody and recovered the knife reported as being used in the stabbing.
The victim was treated and released from Mayo Hospital for his injury.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Township Fire & EMS responded.
