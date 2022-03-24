A Phillips man killed in a crash between a pedestrian and a truck has been identified.
The Price County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 10:40 p.m., Thursday, March 17, of a vehicle striking a pedestrian crash on Wis. 13 north of Wis. 111 in the township of Worcester.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of the northbound shoulder of the roadway when they were struck by a northbound pickup truck, according to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.
The pedestrian, Troy Schulenberg, 36, of Phillips, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips Police Department, Central Price County Ambulance Service, Phillips Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Price County Coroner’s Office.
The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
