Robert Arthur Truitt, 50, from Chippewa Falls, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
According to the State Patrol, at 7:07 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, a state trooper had contact with a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic on Keller Road in Washburn County. A subsequent investigation including standardized field sobriety tests were conducted.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, 7th offense, and failure to install ignition interlock device, 4th offense.
