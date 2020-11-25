A man received non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Taylor County, Tuesday, at a home in Medford.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Department received several 911 calls at about 3:51 p.m., Nov. 24, about a fight that was going on at a residence in the 500 block of N. Eighth Street in the city of Medford.
One of the callers indicated an individual had been stabbed.
The victim of the stabbing, a 56-year-old man, was transported to Aspirus Medford Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
The case was referred to the Taylor County District Attorney for review.
The Medford Police and Taylor County Sheriff's departments responded.
