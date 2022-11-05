Law enforcement from across Barron County came together on Thursday, Nov. 3, to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities.

There have been 14 overdose deaths in Barron County and three current active cases where an overdose is suspected, for a total of 17 in the past two years. The drugs involved in these deaths have been alcohol, meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.