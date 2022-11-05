Law enforcement from across Barron County came together on Thursday, Nov. 3, to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities.
There have been 14 overdose deaths in Barron County and three current active cases where an overdose is suspected, for a total of 17 in the past two years. The drugs involved in these deaths have been alcohol, meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.
Distributing or delivering drugs including, but not limited to, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine (or a mixture of these and other defined drugs) to another human being when the person uses the drug(s) that were delivered to them and dies as a result of that use, is punishable by imprisonment up to 40 years, a fine not to exceed $100,000, or both.
"Today we stand together to ask for your help," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "This is a very concerning issue. One death is too many. Help is available. We need people to keep reaching out to those who may need it. We understand getting help can be hard for many people."
If you know someone who is affected by drugs or alcohol continue to encourage them to get help.
"We need the community to call in more tips," Fitzgerald said. "If you see something, say something. Saying something could save a life."
If you experience losing a loved one due to an overdose, though it may be extremely difficult, helping in the investigation can save other lives. If you or someone you know needs help or has a tip, please call 715-537-METH (6384). This is an anonymous helpline, for concerns dealing with all drugs. It is shared between law enforcement and the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
"We thank you for your commitment to helping our communities. Together we can make a difference and save lives," Fitzgerald said.
