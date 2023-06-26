Boating enforcement

Wardens at the Dells of the Wisconsin River.

 Benji Pierson / Wis. DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) advises boaters they will see more DNR conservation wardens and area law enforcement on the water July 1-3 as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

Wardens and other participating law enforcement agencies will be educating boaters about safe boating practices across the country, which includes sober boating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.