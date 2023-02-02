Tom Tiffany

House Natural Resources Committee Member Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced his appointment to serve as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Federal Lands for the House Natural Resources Committee.

Congressman Tiffany released the following statement on his Chairmanship: “It is an honor to be selected by Chairman Westerman to lead the Subcommittee on Federal Lands. I look forward to protecting multiple-use values on America’s public lands, prioritizing better management of those lands, modernizing antiquated and cumbersome laws, and holding the Biden administration accountable for their mismanagement of America’s natural resources. The House Natural Resources Committee is ready to deliver results for the American people.”

