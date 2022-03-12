A registered sex offender is being released to live in Chippewa Falls after serving the majority of his sentence in Oregon and being recently released by that state's department of corrections.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of convicted sex offender Jonathon R. Mickelson.
Mickelson 34 years old. He is described as a white man, 5'-8" and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
His offenses and convictions occurred in Lin County, Oregon. He was convicted on Jan. 16, 2015, of second degree rape, first degree encouraging child sexual abuse and first degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department issued a Sex Offender Special Bulletin Notification on Friday, March 11.
Mickelson was released from the Oregon Department of Corrections in February 2022. Mickelson’s release was based on an interstate compact with the state of Oregon.
As of February 2022. Mickelson has returned to Chippewa County where he is required to live. He will be residing at 19092 CTH J, Chippewa Falls.
Mickelson has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until November of 2025. His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements; GPS monitoring; face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement requirement; and a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Mickelson is in violation concerning these restrictions, call law enforcement immediately. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections can be reached at 715-738-3208 or call 911.
Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.
