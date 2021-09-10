A traffic stop in Barron County has led to the arrest of three individuals and seizure of meth with a street value estimated at $7,000
A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of Jacob Rheingans, 43, of Barron, who was in possession of almost 10 grams of meth.
A later search connected to this traffic stop was executed at a house in the city of Chetek, leading to the arrest of Brittany Turgeson, 37, of Chetek, who was in possession of 22 grams of meth.
That arrest led to a search warrant conducted at a house north of Barron and the arrest of Bernado Garcia, 38, of Rice Lake, who was in possession of 37 grams of meth.
Rheingans is being held in jail on a probation hold and Turgeson and Garcia have been charged by the Barron County District Attorney with possession with intent to deliver as well as other charges.
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.
"Barron County continues the fight on meth from an enforcement and prevention effort. Together we will make Barron County better," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
