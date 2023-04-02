Xcel Energy

 Xcel Energy crews continue to assess damage and work to safely restore power to customers after a storm with rain, snow and heavy wind swept across western Wisconsin and Minnesota last night. The weather created widespread outages and damage to trees, poles and power lines.

Of the approximately 280,000 customers who were impacted, power has now been restored to 123,000 customers and about 37,000 remain without power this afternoon, with most outages happening in the Minneapolis metro area. Under 2,000 remain without power in the Hudson/Amery area of western Wisconsin. We anticipate that work to restore power to some customers will continue into Sunday and possibly Monday, given significant damage and challenging conditions. Visit xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies up to date outage information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.