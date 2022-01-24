The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office received a report at 5:22 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24, of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and car on Wis. 70, about 1 mile west of the intersection of CTH EE in the town of Draper.
Sawyer County deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Draper, Winter and Radisson fire departments responded.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by William J. Bohn, 35, from Rib Lake, was traveling westbound on Wis. 70. The Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi-tractor/trailer operated by Marvin R. Zacharias, 62, from Hayward.
Bohn received fatal injuries from the crash and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Zacharias received very minor injuries.
This traffic crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Coroner's Office.
