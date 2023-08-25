Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Ashland County District Attorney.
The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by the resignation of District Attorney David V. Meany, effective Oct. 2, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 8, 2023.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
