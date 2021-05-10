Two individuals were killed in a crash Monday morning on Wis. 29 in Chippewa County.
The May 10 crash was reported at 11.01 a.m. on Wis;. 29, east of 190th Street in the town of Lafayette
A 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from rural Cadott were killed.
The driver of the semi was a 39-year-old man from Maiden Rock.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The information reported was the accident occurred in the eastbound lane of Wis. 29 near mile marker 83, just west of 190th Street.
Upon arrival sheriff deputies spoke a number of witnesses who indicated the passenger car was westbound on Wis. 29, crossed over into the median, then traveled into the eastbound lane striking an eastbound semi-tractor and trailer.
Sheriff deputies upon arrival located the occupants of the passenger car on the roadway and shoulder who were ejected from their vehicle. The two occupants were deceased.
Sheriff deputies then interviewed the driver of the semi-tractor trailer who indicated he was eastbound on Wis. 29 when the passenger car traveling westbound entered the median, then onto the eastbound lane striking the left front of his semi.
The driver of the semi was not injured due to the crash.
The names of the subjects involved will be disclosed once family and others are notified.
Assisting with the investigation are Wisconsin State Patrol, Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and Chippewa Fire District.
Investigators are still on scene.
