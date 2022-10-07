A registered sex offender is being classified as homeless upon his scheduled release in Barron County on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
A registered sex offender is being classified as homeless upon his scheduled release in Barron County on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Joshua Studer, 39, is 6'-0" and 445 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child-Child Enticement on Oct. 8, 2019.
Conditions of Supervision include but are not limited to:
— No unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18
— Not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is the belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Sex offenders have always lived in communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.
As a community, this notification provides an opportunity to work together by sharing information to enhance the public safety by increasing community awareness regarding this offender and offering positive crime prevention suggestions.
