A registered sex offender will be released in Barron County on Friday, Nov. 25.
Ray Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1¾ Ave.-1½ Ave. in Prairie Farm. He is 5'-8" and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
A registered sex offender will be released in Barron County on Friday, Nov. 25.
Ray Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1¾ Ave.-1½ Ave. in Prairie Farm. He is 5'-8" and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was convicted on Oct. 13, 2022, of child pornography in Illinois and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child in Illinois.
Conditions of his supervision include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18 and lifetime compliance with electronic GPS monitoring.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department distributed information under state law that authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.
Mayer has been convicted of a sex offense. His criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
"This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in the bulletin."Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community."
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense, according to Fitzgerald.
"As a community, this notification provides us with an opportunity to work together by sharing information to enhance the public safety by increasing community awareness regarding this offender and offering positive crime prevention suggestions," Fitzgerald said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.