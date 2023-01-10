The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, of a coach bus on fire on US 53 just south of the Barron exit.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cameron Fire Department, MMC Ambulance, Barron and Cameron Police Departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows the coach bus out of the Milwaukee area started on the fire in the rear of the bus, possibly with the brake system in the rear tires.
Fifteen athletes, a coach and his son and the bus driver, all from the Milwaukee School of Engineering on the way home from a wrestling meet, escaped off the bus with no injuries. The bus and all its contents were a total loss.
The team and driver were transported to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department
where they were provided on some jail snack packs and sandwiches and waited for a new bus to pick them up and transport them back to Milwaukee.
US 53 was closed by for about two hours with the help of the Barron County Highway Department.
The bus was removed with the help of S & R Towing.
