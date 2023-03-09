The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Wisconsin, announced the availability of $500,000 in Wisconsin Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) funding to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. All non-Federal entities and individuals are invited to apply, with the sole exception of Federal agencies. Project proposal applications are due May 5, 2023.
Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) is a competitive program that supports the development of new tools, approaches, practices, and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands. “Through creative problem solving and innovation, CIG partners work to address our nation's water quality, air quality, soil health and wildlife habitat challenges, all while improving agricultural operations,” said Acting Wisconsin State Conservationist Jamie Keith.
