A Boyd man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, March 23, for trafficking methamphetamine.
Saige T. Marten, 29, Boyd, Wisconsin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 8 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release.
Marten pleaded guilty to this charge on Jan. 11, 2022.
On June 7, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers purchased 55.9 grams of methamphetamine from Marten and co-defendant Samantha Fristoe through a confidential informant in Clark County.
A week later, on June 14, 2021, Marten engaged in a high-speed chase on a motorcycle after an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding. Marten crashed and fled on foot, leaving behind a bag containing 162 grams of methamphetamine and his driver’s license.
When later interviewed by officers, Marten admitted to selling large quantities of methamphetamine for profit.
At the time of these events, Marten was on state supervision for methamphetamine trafficking. His supervision was revoked and he is currently serving a sentence of just over a year.
Judge Conley ordered this federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of the state prison sentence.
At sentencing, Judge Conley highlighted Marten’s criminal history which included multiple prior drug trafficking convictions.
Co-defendant Samantha Fristoe pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Judge Conley on May 3. Fristoe faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years and a maximum term of 40 years.
The charge against Marten was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Trask Force; Altoona and Eau Claire Police Departments; Chippewa, Clark, and Rusk County Sheriffs’ Offices; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.
