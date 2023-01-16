The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department announced this morning that snowmobile trails in Chippewa County closed at 9a .m., Sunday, Jan. 15, until further notice.
No one should be on the trails due to the warm weather coming up, officials stated.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 7:09 pm
Temperatures are forecasted in the low-to-mid 30s through Thursday, Jan. 19.
