Sawyer County deputies assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and the Exeland Fire Department responded to a vehicle vs. train crash at 5:03 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Wis. 48 and Canaday Road in the town of Weirgor.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffery A. Waite, 53, of Exeland, was traveling east on Wis. 48 and made a right turn onto Canaday Road.
The vehicle struck the side of a southbound Canadian National Railroad locomotive as the train crossed Canaday Road.
Waite was airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
There were no reported injuries to the operators of the train.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office.
It is believed alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash, according to information provided by the sheriff's department.
