Six Tips for A Flood Smart Spring
CHICAGO – With an above normal spring flood risk across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, waiting until the weather warms to prepare may end up costing you thousands of dollars in expensive repairs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Six Tips for A Flood Smart Spring
CHICAGO – With an above normal spring flood risk across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, waiting until the weather warms to prepare may end up costing you thousands of dollars in expensive repairs.
“Your first priority in any emergency should always be the physical safety of you, your loved ones, and your pets,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Take simple and even low- or no-cost steps now to ensure your household and property are as resilient as possible against the threat of flooding in the months ahead.”
Protect yourself and your loved ones:
Protect your property:
To learn more about preparing for floods, how to purchase a flood insurance policy and the benefits of protecting your home or property investment against flooding visit www.FloodSmart.gov or call 1-800-427-2419. Individuals can always find valuable preparedness information at www.Ready.gov/floods.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.