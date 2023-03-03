The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line will expand its free services starting March 1 to help people quit smoking, vaping, or using other types of commercial tobacco. In addition to free calls, the Quit Line will now offer free texting and online chatting with live quit coaches.
Additionally, for a limited time, the Quit Line will offer one free 8-week shipment of nicotine replacement therapy patches, gum, or lozenges—or combination patch and gum or patch and lozenges—to registered participants. A person must be at least age 18 and medically eligible to qualify. The Quit Line will also offer up to five proactive coaching calls for added support from specially trained quit line coaches.
This is exciting news for members of Western Wisconsin Tobacco-Free Alliance, an organization that works to help educate people about the dangers of commercial tobacco and prevent young people from starting and becoming addicted to it. “We know that nicotine replacement therapy is the most effective way to help people quit,” said Ms. Fisk WWTFA Alliance Coordinator. “The personal connection with a quit line coach is that added boost that really helps people be successful.”
The enhanced medication and coaching calls are available until June 30 or until available funding depletes. After that, services will revert to a 2-week supply of medications and coaching calls will shift to being initiated by the participant only.
Fisk also explained that starting March 1, there’s a new number to text for Quit Line services. Interested people can text READY to 34191. Wisconsin residents age 13 and up can still reach the Quit Line 24/7 by calling 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or by visiting WiQuitLine.org. Teens 13-17 who specifically want to quit vaping can text VAPEFREE to 873373 for free help via text. The American Indian Quit Line at 888-7AI-QUIT (888-724-7848) also offers culturally tailored support for people who want to quit commercial tobacco.
Western Wisconsin Tobacco-Free Alliance based in Balsam Lake is a local health Alliance vested in helping educate individuals, families, and community groups about the dangers and tactics of commercial tobacco. The organization is a trusted local resource to help prevent and control the use of commercial tobacco throughout the Western region of Wisconsin. To learn more, visit www.wwtfa.org.
